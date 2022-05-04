Donal Walsh, Nenagh

32 Sallygrove, Nenagh

Predeceased by his parents Danny and Betty Walsh.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Brendan, David, Derek and Adrian, sisters Nuala and Madeleine, brother-in-law P.J., sister-in-law Mary, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday evening 5th May from 7.30pm to 9pm.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm. The Mass can be viewed live via Nenaghparish.ie . Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu to Milford Care Centre.