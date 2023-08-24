Desmond “Mel” Murphy, Templemore

Richmond Grove, Templemore.

August 23rd 2023.

Very peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of June and loving father of Des, Kevin, Ciara, Damien, Brian, Aiden & Claire. He will be dearly missed by his brother Hughie, sister Mary, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Deirdre, son-in-law Geoff, his loving grandchildren & great-grandchild, Dawn, his sisters-in-law Kathleen & Breda, nieces & nephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please.