Denise Matthews, Nenagh

McDonagh Court, St. Conlan’s Road, Nenagh

April 20th 2024 peacefully in the loving care of Milford care centre.

Predeceased by her husband Roger.

Deeply regretted by her loving son’s Guy, Ross & Bruce, sister’s Marion & Joy, daughter in law Janey, grandchildren Jacob, Imogen, Olivia, Milo & Kenny, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

May Denise rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the rosary church Nenagh on Thursday morning at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11am. Followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice & Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie