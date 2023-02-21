Denis O’Brien, Portroe

Ardarra, Portroe, Nenagh and formerly of Barbaha,

February 20th 2023, peacefully.

Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Mary Ellen, Nancy, Peggy, Danny, Stephen, Connie and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Kathleen, son David, daughter Susan, grandchildren Hannah and Scott, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday, at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Portroe, arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in church grounds.

The family would like to acknowledge the care and attention that Denis received from the Parkinson’s Association Tipperary Branch, the staff of Nenagh Hospital, St. Conlon’s Home and the Palliative Care Team.

May he Rest in Peace