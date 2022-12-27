Conor (Cornelius) Mahon, Lorrha

Lorrha, Nenagh.

Died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Con and Nora and dear friend Peter Pepper.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary, goddaughter Irene, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and his friend John in Rivervale Nursing Home.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (E45PD39) this Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday morning to St Ruadhan’s Church Lorrha arriving at 11. 45 am for funeral mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery