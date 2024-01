Clocully, Grange, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

29th January 2024 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Wolfgang, brothers Timothy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Timothy, daughter-in-law sabrewe, grandson Mihá, sister Margo, extended family relatives, her special friend Linda.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 8pm to 9pm.

A private Cremation Service will take place at a later date.