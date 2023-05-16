Camron Meehan, Cahir

Kilcoran, Cahir.

Camron passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, in the wonderful care of Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his grandfather Pat.

He will be very deeply missed by his loving parents Michael and Audrey, his sister Michaela and brother Daniel, grandparents Nell Meehan and Daniel and Elizabeth Guidera, aunts, uncles, cousins, his carer Linda Guthrie and his many friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby, on Friday morning for Mass at 11.30am after which Camron will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Scoil Aonghusa.