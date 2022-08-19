Brother Liam Colm Moloughney, Limerick and Clonmel

Christian Brothers, St Teresa’s, North Circular Road, Limerick and formerly Upper Irishtown, Clonmel.

August 19th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents William and Johanna, his brothers Denis and Ramie, sisters Peggy, Netta and Joan. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Chris, brothers-in-law Jimmy Bourke and Gerry O’Looney, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephews, great grandnieces, Brothers in Religion and a wide circle of friends including his many friends in the G.A.A.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Sunday from 3.30pm to 5pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Arriving at 1.30pm appox.

Brother Liam’s Requiem Mass can be viewed here:

Family flowers only, please.

May he Rest in Peace