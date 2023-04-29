Brigid Lanigan, Thurles

Drombane, Thurles.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Community Hospital Of The Assumption Thurles.

Predeceased by her parents John and Nora, brothers John and Larry, sisters Kathleen, Mary and Anne.

Deeply regretted by her sister Bernie, brothers Michael and Fr. Jerry SVD, sisters in law Josephine and Reena, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home Upperchurch on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7 pm.

Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Church, Drombane on Monday morning for funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilvalure Cemetery Drombane.

URL Mass: https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/