Bridie Ryan nee Kennedy, Upperchurch

Knockawn, Upperchurch, Thurles.

At home in the tender loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her husband Donie and her brother Martin Kennedy.

Bridie will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Catheriona (Kennedy), Doreen and Joanne (Shanahan), her adored and adoring grandchildren, Darragh, Aibhlín, Paul, Saorla, Lara, Evie and John, sons-in law Thomas Kennedy and Kevin Shanahan, her extended family, kind neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s funeral home, Upperchurch on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.00am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Bridie’s Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/