Bridget (Bridgie) Lonergan (Née Shoer), Nenagh

St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

Peacefully on 20th May 2023 in the kind care of the staff at Nenagh General Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe & her parents Jimmy & Nellie Shoer and brothers Pat, Junior & John.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family Nikita, John & Michael, great grandchildren Jessica & Loen. Sisters and brothers Margaret, Susan, Eddie, Mary, Joe, Tommy, Helen, Tracey, Annette, Martina & Sandra. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, her great friends Marian and Teresa. cousins, neighbours relatives and friends.

May Bridgie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

“The Lonergan & Shoer families would like to express their gratitude to her great Carers and her son Michaels Carers for their kindness, and to Eddie Guerin and the staff at Guerins Chemist Nenagh who were exceptionally good to Bridgie over the time of her illness”