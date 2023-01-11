Bridget (Biddy) Healy nee Ryan (O’Neill), Ballinahinch

Rossfinch, Ballinahinch.

In her 94th year.

10th January 2023 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital Nenagh. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughter, Michael, Rosemary, John, Francis, Dermot and Brendan, daughters in law, Marian, Teresa, Bernie and Karen, son in law John Seymour, beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother in law Jimmy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30 with removal to St. Joseph’s Church Ballinahinch.

Requiem Mass on Friday 11.30 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. House private please.