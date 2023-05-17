Brian Hanley, Templemore and Dublin

Templemore and Dublin.

Suddenly on May the 13th 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Jack and Peggy Hanley.

Deeply regretted by his wife Louise, sister Sandra (O‘Doherty), brothers John and Derek, nieces, nephews, cousins, parents in law, sisters in law, brother in law, relatives and friends.

May Brian Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 9am. Private cremation to take place afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com