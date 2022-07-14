Brendan “Skippy” Keating, Fethard and Cahir

40 Abbeyview, Fethard and formerly of Cahir.

Peacefully , surrounded by his family.

Deeply regretted by his wife Gina, daughters Natasha, Shannon, Kelly, Emma and Holly, grandchildren Ryan, Amelia, Tadgh and Noah, his father Pakie Keating and Deirdre, sister Marguerite, brother Martin, sons in law Ali, Aaron ,Keith and Danny, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass will be broadcast on parishchurch.net