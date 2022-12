Breda Gleeson (nee Morrissey),

Erry, Dualla, Cashel and formerly of Killsallagh, Mocklershill, Cashel.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 12.30pm followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.