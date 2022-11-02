Billy Moloney, Cahir

Ballydrehid, Cahir

Billy, predeceased by his brother Robert. He will be very deeply missed by his loving children Lorcan, Alisha, Cillian and Brody, father Willie, mother Susan, sister Teresa, niece, uncles, aunts, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler for funeral mass at 11.30am

Burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.