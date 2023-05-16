Bernie Murphy nee Morrissey, Killenaule and Ballymacarbry

Kilbreedy, Killenaule and formerly Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.

Passed away peacefully in the care of Waterford Hospice Movement, surrounded by her loving family on the 15th May 2023.

Predeceased by her daughter, Baby Laura, father Maurice, mother Mary and sister Nellie.

Bernie will be deeply and sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Orla, sons Barry, Ian and Kieran, grandchildren Charlie, Pippa and Quinn, daughters-in-law Anne Marie, Caoimhe and Louise, son-in-law Andrew, brothers and sisters Ann, Lar, Phyllis, Theresa, Monnie, Kathleen and Martin, mother-in-law Hannah, brothers and sisters-in-law, and all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (E41 Y579) on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church Killenaule on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice Movement.