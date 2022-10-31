Baby James Francis (Jimmy) Doyle, Thurles

7 Brittas, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

October 29th, 2022, at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin.

Baby James Francis (Jimmy) will be forever missed and loved so much by his heartbroken parents Delta and Jimmy Doyle, his grandparents Evelyn and James Doyle and Tom and Annie Pauline Conroy, great grandparents Marie and John Stone, Bridget Sweeney and Margaret Doyle, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family.

REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at his home on this Tuesday evening from 4pm. to 6pm. Funeral cortege will arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday morning at 10.30am for Mass of the Angels at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Safe in the arms of the Angels.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.