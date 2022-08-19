Audrey Capstick (Née Yates), Thurles

Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles

Predeceased by her husband Gordon, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Victoria and Emma, grandchildren Kyle, Mikey, Christiana and Andreas, great grandson Izaak, son-in-law Kieran and Victoria’s Partner Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Audrey’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Littleton on Monday morning for Funeral Service at 11am.

Private Cremation will take place after the service.

May Audrey Rest in Peace