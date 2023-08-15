Anthony (Tony) Ward, Ardfinnan

48 Ros na Gréine, Ardfinnan.

Tony passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of all on Oak Ward, Dunmore Wing, Waterford University Hospital.

He will be deeply missed by his loving family. His heartbroken wife Anna, beloved son Tynan, parents Ger and Rose, brother Alan, sister in law Hannah, nieces Hazel and Roz, uncles, aunts, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to the Holy Family Church Ardfinnan for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Finnian’s cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Solas Cancer Support Waterford or CARE cancer support Clonmel.