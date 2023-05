Lower Dama, Ballycallan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Williamstown, The Commons, Thurles.

Anthony died 9th May 2023, peacefully at his home.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home, Johns Green, Kilkenny on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballycallan.

Interment afterwards in Ballykeeffe Cemetery.

House private please.