Anne (Nance) Kennedy (Née McCarthy), Thurles

“Loyola”, Castlemeadows, Thurles.

Nance in her 96th year peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Martin and son Declan (Deck).

She will be sadly missed by her adored family, daughter Nora (Moore), sons Tom, P.J., John and Fintan, son-in-law Denis, daughters-in-law Margaret, Eileen, Nora and Margaret, her 16 cherished grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen and cousin Eugene, her wonderful carers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving the Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie