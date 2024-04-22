Anne Lonergan nee Guidera, Cahir

Dranganmore, Cahir.

Anne passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, her children Margaret, Helen, John, Marie and Kathleen, sister Peggy, grandchildren Miriam, Siobhan, Amy, Brian, Cora, Eoin, Brendan, Claire, Helena, Zoe and Lauren, great grandchildren Padraig, Jake, Alex, Cian and Ruairí, sons in law Eugene, Pat and Jack, daughter in law Martina, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son John’s home in Dranganmore (E21 V380) on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in Kilaldriffe Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.