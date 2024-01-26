Ann Lee, Nenagh

Coille Bheithe & late of Melrose Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the Tender care of the staff of Milford Hospice on 26th January 2024. Predeceased by her father Frank & recently predeceased by her mother Louie. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Maeve and dear sister Jennifer, nephew Henry & brother in law Paul. Aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives , neighbours and her many friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie