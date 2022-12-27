Ann Keating (nee Webster), Thurles

Late of Bohernamona, Thurles.

Ann, in the loving care of the staff of The Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Jim.

Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sister Chris O’Connor, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Ann’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The mass will be streamed on thurlesparish.ie.