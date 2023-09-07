Alan Caulfield, Clonmel

Slievenamon Road, Clonmel and formerly Coolock, Dublin.

Alan passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

He is pre-deceased by his brothers Mark, Peter and baby Christopher and sisters Sandra and Audrey. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Pamela, Rebecca and Karen, sons Wayne and Stephen, grandchildren Lorna, Shane, Adam, Chloe, Dean, Leah, Aaron, Megan, Orlaith, Liam, Jamie, Ryan, Kayden and Sadie, great-grandchildren Ayla, Ari and Millie, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, sons-in-law Tony, Bernard and James, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Alan Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday to Glasnevin Cemetery for cremation at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support, Clonmel

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.