Aisling Kennedy, Ballymacarbry

Glasha, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Aisling (age 13) passed away, in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday evening at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Thomas and Louise, sisters Eimear and Aoife, grandmothers Christine (Boyle) and May (Kennedy), aunt Emily (Boyle) and her partner Bart, uncles Jason, Paul, Rodger, Kieran, Jim, Pat and Mark, aunts-in-law Emma, Amanda, Bríd, and Ala, cousins Cian, Ella, Ronan, Niamh and Gerard, extended family and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 YH79) on Friday afternoon from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab FOURMILEWATER.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

House private on Saturday morning please.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook Page.