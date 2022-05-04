Adrian Kelly, Borris-in-Ossory and Kiloscully

Lakeview, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois And formerly of Killoscully.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his baby son David and mother-in-law Pauline.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, daughters Sarah and Emma, his parents Geraldine and Tommy, brothers Desmond, Thomas, Alan and Mark, father-in-law Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, good neighbours and large circle of friends. RIP.

House strictly private on Wednesday please.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Private removal from his residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm arriving in St. Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice Care.