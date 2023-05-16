Abina Phelan nee Cotter, Thurles

Toor, Killinan, Thurles.

Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by her parents Kathleen (Kitty) and Richard (Dick) and her brother Richie.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; son James, daughters Lucey, Caroline and Grace and their father Jimmy, grand-daughters Sophie and Ruby, sons-in-law John, Brendan and Shane, sisters Mary, Anne and Catherine, brothers Jimmy and Willie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, Cathedral Choir members, good neighbours and many bingo friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private please.