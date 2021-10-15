Works to cause disruption on N76 in South Tipp later this month

There will be considerably more traffic passing through Carrick on Suir later this month due to road works being carried out on the Kilkenny – Clonmel road.

The N76 will be closed at Glenbower – South Lodge for urgent repair and surfacing works between Tuesday, October 26th and Friday 29th.

Traffic will be diverted from the N76 to the R698 south of Callan and will then take the R697 towards Carrick on Suir before travelling on the N24 to Kilsheelan.

All HGV’s will be required to stay on the N24 to the Kilheffernan roundabout to re-join the N76.