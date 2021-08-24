Woman dies in motorway crash in mid Tipperary

A woman has died in a crash on the M8 north of Thurles.

The collision between a car and a truck happened at around 11.30am this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the townland of Longford Pass on the M8 southbound between Junction 4 Urlingford and Junction 5 Two Mile Borris.

A woman in her late 60s, the driver and sole occupant of a car, was fatally injured in a collision with a truck.

Her body has been removed from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the truck, a man in his mid 20s, was treated for shock by paramedics at the scene.

The road remains closed as Gardai conduct an examination of the scene, and local diversions are in place.

Any witnesses, including those who may have dash cam footage while travelling on the M8 southbound of Junction 4 Urlingford, are asked to contact Gardaí.

Anybody with information can call Thurles Garda Station on (0504) 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.