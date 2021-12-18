Welcome cash injection for Fethard Town Park project

Significant extra funding has been approved for Fethard Town Park.

An additional €400,000 has been approved by Minister Heather Humphreys under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

The project is already underway on lands donated by Coolmore Stud, Tipperary County Council and the Diocese of Cashel and Emly.

Senator Garret Ahearn says the this latest allocation will ensure the works can continue.

“This is an additional amount of money on top of the €2.9 million they received a number of years ago to build the first phase of the Town Park.

“There have been challenges with increased costs in labour and materials that the first phase mightn’t have been completed without extra funding.

“I was delighted to be able to bring a number of ministers down to see the project and the Minister for Rural Affairs Heather Humphreys was well aware of this project.”