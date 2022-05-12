Tipp to bask in sunshine this weekend

People in Tipperary can expect the warmest day of the year so far this weekend.

High pressure is expected over the next few days which is likely to bring in high temperatures around the county by Saturday.

Areas around the county are expected to reach as high as 22 degrees, with the good spell to last until Monday or Tuesday.

Cathal Nolan from the Irish Weather Channel forecasts the conditions expected.

“We are expecting to see very nice conditions over the course of the weekend.

“High pressure will build in and with that we can expect to see winds switching around to a south/south-easterly direction.

“Temperatures are expected to as you said possibly the hottest day of the year so far – in parts of the county they could reach up as high as 21 maybe 22 degrees Celsius if we’re very lucky but certainly the warmest of the year so far.”