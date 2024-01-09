Temperatures are likely to dip below freezing in Tipperary again tonight

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place until Saturday morning with widespread frost and icy patches, leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Cloud cover meant the county escaped the worst of the frost last night although the wind-chill is making today feel exceptionally cold.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel told Tipp Today earlier that the Premier County is unlikely to escape tonight.

“Today we’re starting to see that cloud break up in places already and indeed for the day itself gentle easterly breezes with good sunny spells developing in places. Now the only thing about that is it means that during tonight we will see those temperatures fall away and they will get below zero in many parts of the county tonight dipping as low as minus 3, maybe minus 4 in some parts.

“So again a renewed risk of some icy patchy on roads and certainly a sharp to severe frost.”

Cathal Nolan says the next few days might not be too bad but we can expect an increased risk of frost from Friday.

“As we get into the weekend we start to see what probably will be the next phase of this cold spell and it’s a particularly difficult one to forecast as we start to see a combination of and arctic blast coming down from the north but at the same time there’s a risk of low pressure pushing up from the south. And where that interacts with the colder air it could lead to some snowfall also. But its worth emphasising quite a bit of time away still and it’s a very unpredictable situation.”