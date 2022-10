Tipperary is on-course to take a weather battering later today.

Heavy winds and rain are being predicted to move in from the Atlantic ocean early this afternoon.

A Status Yellow rain warning will come to effect for Tipperary at 1pm as well as the rest of Munster, Connacht and Donegal. It will remain in place until 10pm.

Matthew Martin of Met Éireann says strong winds are also expected this afternoon and through the night along the Atlantic sea board.