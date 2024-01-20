Orange wind warning for the Premier County ahead of Storm Isha

The weather warning for County Tipperary has been upgraded to orange for when Storm Isha hits on Sunday.

A yellow alert for high winds will come into effect at 11am Sunday.

An orange warning then comes into effect for Tipperary and 21 other counties at 5pm.

Met Eireann says the orange alert is to be lifted at 2am on Monday, but the yellow alert continues until 4am.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel, has told TippFm we will have stormy weather for at least a couple of days in Tipperary: “At the moment it looks like that storm clears through on Sunday into Monday and Monday itself probably an improved picture through Monday.

But there’s a chance the further strong winds at times, I think later Tuesday, maybe Wednesday, but thereafter high pressure starts to regain a bit of an influence across the country. It’s a little bit to the east at that point at times, but it will feed in, I suppose, pre-miler for the time of year, southwest the suddenly air flow.”