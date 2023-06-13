Water supply restored in Emly following burst

The water supply has been restored in Emly following a burst in the water mains last week.

Customers in Emly and surrounding areas experienced outages and intermittent water supplies over the weekend following a burst adjacent to a main railway line on Friday.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that repairs have been completed and all customers should have their water supply fully restored.

In a statement to Tipp FM, they thanked customers for their patience and cooperation while repair works were underway.