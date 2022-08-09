RNLI crew tasked to assist cruiser in difficulty on Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat launched last evening to assist four people on a 36ft motor cruiser with engine failure.

Valentia Coast Guard informed the lifeboat volunteers that the casualty vessel was west of the Corakeen Islands in Dromineer Bay and that the skipper had dropped anchor to prevent drift.

The skipper of a passing 45ft cruiser had taken the casualty vessel under tow and when the lifeboat arrived on scene at 8.10pm, both vessels were underway and making way through the Urra Channel.

All four people on the casualty vessel were safe and unharmed, and the skipper of the towing vessel, with nine people on board, told the lifeboat that he was happy to continue the tow to Dromineer Harbour.