Lough Derg RNLI has welcomed the recruitment of four new volunteers to bolster their crew.

Stephen Seymour, Ciara Moylan, Richard Nolan and Ania Skrzypczynska, who all live in the Dromineer area, have come on board as part of a comprehensive training programme.

Senior Helm with Lough Derg RNLI, Dom Sharkey, says it’s “great to see local men and women volunteer for the lifeboat”.

The new recruits bring to 17 the number of members of the RNLI crew in north Tipperary.