Fourth call out this week for Lough Derg RNLI

The Lough Derg RNLI crew were called into action once again last night.

Whilst out on an exercise at 9.30pm the lifeboat was asked to assist two people on a 12ft fishing boat with engine failure just off the Goat Road on the eastern shore of the lake.

The casualty vessel was found to be floating close to a rocky shore south of the Goat Road.

Given the hour and the drop in temperature, the helm decided that the safest option was to set up an alongside tow and take the vessel with her passengers to Dromineer, the safest close harbour which they reached shortly after 11.15 last night.