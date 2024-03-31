Call out for Lough Derg RNLI crew

The Lough Derg RNLI launched last evening to assist a lone sailor on a 35ft cruiser which had gotten into difficulty on the lake.

The alarm was raised around 5.30pm when word was received that the cruiser’s propellers were fouled and the vessel was adrift in Dromineer Bay.

The lifeboat was alongside before 5.45 – the skipper informed them that as the wind had dropped they were unable to sail home, and a line overboard had fouled their propellers so they couldn’t motor back to harbour.

The lifeboat crew assisted the cruiser back to Dromineer Harbour where it tied up safely shortly after 6 o’clock.

Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI Peter Kennedy is advising boat users to “stow lines carefully and always make sure someone on the shore knows where you are going and who to call if you don’t return on time.