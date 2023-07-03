Boil Water Notice for Poulavanogue Public Water Supply lifted with immediately

The Boil Water notice for the Clonmel Poulavanogue Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice, which had been in place since June 21st, was originally put in place due to operational issues at the water treatment plant.

Following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann has today lifted the notice for all consumers on the Clonmel Poulavanogue Public Water Supply.

Consumers on the supply may now resume normal use of the water for drinking, food preparation, and brushing teeth.