A family of five has been rescued from a 30 foot cruiser that got into difficulty on Lough Derg yesterday afternoon.

The alarm was raised just after 2pm when the Coast Guard requested the Lough Derg RNLI crew to come to the aid of the vessel on the eastern shore of the lake.

Visibility was poor at the time with rain, mist and frequent squalls.

The lifeboat was launched and took the passengers – two adults, two teenagers and a child – to safety in Terryglass.