Water restored to Coalbrook area

Repair works have been completed on the Coalbrook water supply.

Following two bursts that emptied the reservoir, impacting customers in the Coalbrook, Gurteen, Ballingarry, Earlshill, Tinnock and surrounding areas, water has now been restored.

Irish Water’s Colin Cunningham has thanked everyone in homes and businesses for their patience over the last few days as they worked to mend the burst.

In a statement to Tipp FM he says any customers still without water should call the customer care team so they can investigate.

The customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish water on Twitter.