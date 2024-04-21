Water outage in Cashel expected to last until tomorrow (Monday)

The water supply is out for Cashel town and surrounding areas after a fault at the local treatment plant.

Tankers will be in place from 2pm this afternoon at St. Patrick’s Hospital and Cashel Rugby Club.

But locals will have to bring their own clean containers to get water.

Uisce Éireann says they are working on the problem but warn that the supply won’t be restored until tomorrow afternoon.

They are expecting to be able to fix the fault at the plant today but it will take until tomorrow until the reservoir levels recover.