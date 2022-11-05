War of Independence and Civil War Historic Exhibition to take place in Kilcash on Sunday

An exhibition organised by the Tipperary Republican Commemoration Committee will take place this weekend.

The War of Independence and Civil War Historic Exhibition will be held in Kilcash on Sunday (6th November) from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

It will feature artifacts and uniforms for the era and present a unique insight into our history and especially the Third Tipperary Brigade.

The Third Tipperary Brigade. 5th Battalion (Clonmel) covered Kilcash and its surrounding areas.

The 5th Battalions G Company was based in Kilcash and carried out engagements against the local Royal Irish Constabulary and British Army units during the War of Independence.