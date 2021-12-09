Walk-in vaccine clinic in Clonmel from today until Saturday

A walk-in Covid 19 vaccination clinic for boosters will take place in Clonmel today (Thursday) between 1.15pm and 4pm for 50-59 year olds.

It must be at least five months since the last Covid vaccine and no appointment is necessary.

There will be a walk-in clinic for doses one and two and the booster for healthcare workers under the age of 30, on Friday between 1.15pm and 4pm.

On Saturday, there will be a booster clinic for healthcare workers over 30 and anyone aged between 60 and 69 between 9am and 12 noon. A booster clinic for 50-59 year olds will also take place on Saturday between 1pm and 4pm.

Anyone who has had Covid since being vaccinated, should wait six months after infection for a booster dose.