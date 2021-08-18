The vulnerable need to be protected quicker – says nursing home CEO

It’s claimed many recommendations from the report into the Covid crisis in nursing homes haven’t been implemented.

It comes on the one-year anniversary of an expert panel’s report, which called for 86 actions to be taken.

The sector’s been badly hit by the pandemic, with over 2,000 residents dying.

Speaking on Tipp Today, CEO of Silver Stream Healthcare Group, which includes Nenagh Manor nursing home, Tom Finn told Tipp Today, that the main lesson learned from Covid was that the vulnerable need to be protected more quickly.

“How quickly you react to the most vulnerable is what’s most important, because it’s always the young and old.

“In the future, there would be a very quick response to vulnerable populations to ensure that it doesn’t take hold like it did and I think that’s one of the learnings.”