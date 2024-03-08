Voter turnout in Tipperary over 20% this afternoon in ‘Family’ and ‘Care’ referendums

Turnout in the ‘Family’ and ‘Care’ referendums hit about 20% in Tipperary by mid-afternoon.

It means that after a slow start this morning things picked up at lunchtime and about 25-thousand voters had cast their ballots by 3.30pm.

There just over 125,000 people of the Register of Electors in the county.

It’s been busiest so far in Clonmel where it was pushing 22% with Nenagh nott far behind on 20%.

Cahir was lagging somewhat behind though on 15%.

The 149 polling stations across Tipperary will remain open until 10pm tonight but you’re being reminded to bring some ID and your polling card or other proof of address

Voting was very slow this morning but it may be because of changes in work practices and more people working from home on a Friday.

Supervisor at Scoil Ailbhe in Thurles Liam Hogan’s told TippFM News there was a massive drop in the numbers coming in on their way to work from previous referendums and elections:

”It has affected it, you know, and it’s obvious here this morning, you know, very few people going to work, because you know the people who’re on the way to work because they are very busy looking and they are in and out and they’re gone.

”But that was very obvious, and very absent. But by nature, a referendum is a slow pickup, and percentage-wise they’re fairly low as well.”