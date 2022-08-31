Volunteers needed for South Tipp youth clubs

Increases in volunteer numbers at youth clubs could see the development of more across South Tipp.

That’s according to Cllr. Máirín McGrath, who is calling on members of the public to help out at their local clubs in a voluntary capacity.

She says volunteers are essential for the expansion of services particularly in Newcastle, Ardfinnan, and Clogheen where there are renewed plans for clubs in the coming months.

Without at least 3 volunteers for each club, these areas may not be able to see their plans come to fruition.

The independent councillor told Tipp FM that it’s a great opportunity for not only the teens but the volunteers too.

“There’s a training process and a Garda Vetting process for each volunteer who comes forward to go through. For child protection, it is important we have at least three volunteers to man the club for one night a week. It’s fun and it’s rewarding for both the teenagers and for the volunteers because you get to know the young people. There’s so much to be gained from it, from a community aspect and from a social aspect. Just getting to know and help people, in what is really the formative years of their lives.”

Máirín says since she started engaging with Teen Cave Youth Club, she recognises even more how important they are for teenagers.

“Having an opportunity to get together, socialise and have fun in a safe and controlled environment is so important. I think as we come out of COVID as well, a lot of the teenagers in this age cohort have missed out on opportunities. Giving people an opportunity to come together in a safe environment, we know how dangerous alcoholism and drug use is and how prevalent it is now in today’s society, so, the longer we can keep young people in a pro-active and socially positive environment, the better.”